POLL-Taiwan Oct export order growth seen falling for 12th month but at slower rate

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's export orders likely fell for a 12th straight month in October, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, amid tepid demand for electronics despite improving growth outlook for the island's manufacturers, a Reuters poll showed.

Orders median forecast -3.76% y/y (prior month -4.9%)

Data due Wednesday, Nov 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for export orders to drop 3.76% from a year earlier. The forecasts ranged widely from a decline of 7.6% to a growth of 7.9%.

Orders in September fell 4.9%, as weak demand for electronics offset optimism that orders would improve at the year-end.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

