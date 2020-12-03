Stocks
POLL-Taiwan November exports seen up for fifth straight month

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's exports likely rose for a fifth straight month in November, helped by strong demand for electronic goods as people work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the median forecasts of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

Exports median forecast +8.4% (prior month +11.2%)

Imports median forecast +0.3% (prior month -1%)

Balance median forecast $6.43 bln (prior month $7.46 bln)

CPI median forecast -0.1% y/y (prior month -0.24%)

Trade due Monday, Dec. 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Tuesday, Dec. 8, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

Forecasts widely ranged between a growth of 6.0% and a rise of 13.8% amid uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted global supply chains and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen up 8.4%. In October, they jumped 11.2%, an expectation-beating pace.

Imports were seen edging up just 0.3% in November, after falling 1% in October.

The trade data will be released on Monday.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

Product launches by vendors such as Apple AAPL.O ahead of the year-end shopping season also likely helped fuel the demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to fall 0.1% from a year earlier, compared with a drop of 0.24% in October.

Inflation data will be released on Tuesday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

