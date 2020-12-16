POLL-Taiwan Nov export orders seen climbing for 9th straight month

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast +13.4% y/y (prior month +9.1%)

Data due Monday, Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in November for a ninth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

The median forecast from the poll of 10 economists was for export orders to rise 13.4% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 6% to as high as 22.4%.

Taiwan usually sees strong electronics orders in the third and fourth quarters ahead of the year-end holiday season when vendors launch smartphone models.

Orders in October rose 9.1% from a year earlier, boosted by strong global demand for the island's tech products, with Apple Inc AAPL.O rolling out a new iPhone.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.