POLL-Taiwan May exports seen rising for 23rd month, but more slowly

* Exports median forecast +13% (prior month +18.8%)

* Imports median forecast +19.75% (prior month +26.7%)

* Balance median forecast $4.6 bln (prior month $4.91 bln)

* CPI median forecast +3.3% y/y (prior month +3.38%)

* Trade due Wednesday, June 8, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

* CPI due Tuesday, June 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 23rd straight month in May but more slowly than in April, hit by pandemic-control lockdowns in China and effects of the war in Ukraine, a Reuters poll showed.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc , is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, so the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were estimated to have risen 13% from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 17 analysts showed, slower than the 18.8% jump in April.

The export forecasts ranged between rises of 5% and 20%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in eastern China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, the consumer price index was expected to have risen 3.3% from a year earlier, a slightly slower rate from an increase of 3.38% in the 12 months to April.

The inflation data will be released on Tuesday and trade data will come on Wednesday. (Poll complied by Arsh Mogre, Anant Chandak and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Bradley Perrett) Keywords: TAIWAN ECONOMY/CPI TRADE (POLL)

