POLL-Taiwan May exports seen rising for 23rd month, but more slowly

* Exports median forecast +13% (prior month +18.8%)
* Imports median forecast +19.75% (prior month +26.7%)
* Balance median forecast $4.6 bln (prior month $4.91 bln)
* CPI median forecast +3.3% y/y (prior month +3.38%)
* Trade due Wednesday, June 8, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)
* CPI due Tuesday, June 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)
TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 23rd straight month in May but more slowly than in April, hit by pandemic-control lockdowns in China and effects of the war in Ukraine, a Reuters poll showed.
Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier
to Apple Inc
Exports last month were estimated to have risen 13% from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 17 analysts showed, slower than the 18.8% jump in April.
The export forecasts ranged between rises of 5% and 20%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in eastern China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Separately, the consumer price index was expected to have risen 3.3% from a year earlier, a slightly slower rate from an increase of 3.38% in the 12 months to April.
The inflation data will be released on Tuesday and trade data will come on Wednesday. (Poll complied by Arsh Mogre, Anant Chandak and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Bradley Perrett) Keywords: TAIWAN ECONOMY/CPI TRADE (POLL)
