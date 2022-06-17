POLL-Taiwan May export orders seen just about returning to growth

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI

Orders median forecast +0.3% y/y (prior month -5.5%)

Data due Monday, June 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, June 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely returned to growth in May after experiencing their first fall in two years in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, helped by demand for technology products and easing COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The median forecast from a poll of 11 economists expects export orders to rise 0.3% from a year ago. Forecasts ranged from a contraction of 3% to an expansion of 6.7%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, unexpectedly fell 5.5% from a year earlier to $51.9 billion in April, taking a larger-than-expected hit from COVID-19 lockdowns in China and broader global supply chain disruptions.

The government has predicted May orders to be in a range of a fall of 1.1% and an expansion of 1.7% from a year earlier.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWTSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for May will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Anant Chandak and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.