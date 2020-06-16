POLL-Taiwan May export orders seen edging up for third month

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast +1.1% y/y (prior month +2.3%)

Data due Saturday, June 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, June 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely edged up in May, as global demand for technology products during the coronavirus pandemic remained strong while people sheltered at home, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for export orders to rise 1.1% from the same period last year. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 4.5% to growth of 5.3%.

Orders in April unexpectedly grew 2.3%, up for a second consecutive month fuelled by strong demand for telecommuting products such as laptops amid the coronavirus outbreak as millions of people worked from home and schools shifted lessons online.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ben.blanchard@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.