POLL-Taiwan March export orders seen growing for 25th straight month

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI

Orders median forecast +15.5% y/y (prior month +21.1%)

Data due Wednesday, April 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, April 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in March for the 25th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 15 economists expects export orders to rise 15.5% from a year ago. Forecasts for growth ranged from 9.5% to as high as 25%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, leapt 21.1% from a year earlier to $51.56 billion in February, far outperforming expectations.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWTSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for March will be released on Wednesday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan, Swathi Nair and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.