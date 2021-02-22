Stocks

POLL-Taiwan January export orders seen up for 11th straight month

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for an 11th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay at home.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Median growth forecast: 44.5% y/y (prior month +38.3%)

Data due Wednesday, Feb. 24, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for an 11th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay at home.

According to the median forecast from a poll of 13 economists, export orders would rise 44.5% from the year-ago period. Growth forecasts ranged from 10.1% to as high as 56%.

A stronger percentage rise is expected as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year, meaning this January's numbers will be off a lower base.

Export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, surged 38.3% to $60.55 billion in December, the highest on record.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The data for January will be released on Wednesday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More