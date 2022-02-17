POLL-Taiwan January export orders seen rising for 23rd straight month

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI

Orders median forecast 12.0% y/y (prior month +12.1%)

Data due Monday, Feb 21, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for the 23rd straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists expects export orders to rise 12.0% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 4.1% to as high as 24.4%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1% from a year earlier to $67.9 billion in December, the highest monthly figure on record.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWTSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for January will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

