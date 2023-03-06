POLL-Taiwan Feb exports seen down 14%, inflation to ease

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Exports median forecast -14% y/y (prior month -21.2%)

Imports median forecast -9.8% y/y (prior month -16.6%)

Balance median forecast +$3.85 bln (prior month +$2.34 bln)

CPI median forecast +2.69% y/y (prior month +3.04%)

Trade due Tuesday, March 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Tuesday, March 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, March 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely dropped 14% in February, according to the median forecast of 21 analysts polled by Reuters, smaller than the 21.2% annual slide in January.

The export forecasts varied widely, ranging from a 25.4% contraction and an 11.7% jump.

The variation reflects uncertainties over the global economy, supply chain disruptions due to COVID cases in China and the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

Last month, Taiwan's finance ministry said that February exports could contract 7% to 11% from a year earlier, and drop around 10% in the first quarter.

Inflation in February was estimated to have been 2.69% higher year on year, coming down slightly from a 3.04% rise seen in January, according to the poll.

The trade and inflation data will both be released on Tuesday.

(Poll compiled by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Carol Lee; Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Rashmi Aich)

