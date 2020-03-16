POLL-Taiwan Feb export orders may fall at slower pace

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast -0.6% y/y (prior month -12.8%)

Data due Friday, March 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders in February are likely to have fallen for a second month but at a far slower pace due partly to a low base, a Reuters poll showed, as the coronavirus epidemic threatens to hurt demand for the island's tech products.

The median forecast from 15 economists polled was for export orders to contract 0.6% from the previous year. Forecasts ranged widely from a 15% decline to 19.3% growth.

That compared with a 12.8% decline in January - the steepest in nearly seven years.

The coronavirus health crisis deepened in China in February but some analysts expect the low base of comparison to have helped orders for the month.

The week-long Lunar New Year fell in February last year but occurred in January this year.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.