POLL-Taiwan Feb export orders likely to rise for 24th straight month

Taiwan's export orders likely rose in February for the 24th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

TAIPEI, March 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in February for the 24th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists expects export orders to rise 12.75% from a year ago. Forecasts for growth ranged from 8% to as high as 19%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 11.7% to $58.87 billion in January, though that was the slowest growth rate in 15 months.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWTSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for February will be released on Monday.

