POLL-Taiwan Dec exports seen climbing for sixth month in row

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Exports median forecast +9.2% (prior month +12%)

Imports median forecast +4.13% (prior month +10%)

Balance median forecast $4.6 bln (prior month $5.27 bln)

CPI median forecast +0.15% y/y (prior month +0.09%)

Trade due Friday, Jan. 8, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Thursday, Jan. 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports in December likely rose for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by strong demand for electronic goods as people continue to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

The median forecasts from the poll of 12 analysts ranged between a growth of 3.9% and 18.8% amid uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 9.2% last month. In November, they beat expectations to jump 12%.

Imports were seen growing 4.13% in December, after rising 10% in the prior month.

The trade data will be released on Friday.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

Product launches by vendors such as Apple AAPL.O ahead of the year-end shopping season also likely helped fuel the demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 0.15% from a year earlier, compared with a slight increase of 0.09% in November.

Inflation data will be released on Thursday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.