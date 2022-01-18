POLL-Taiwan Dec export orders seen rising for 22nd month in a row

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI

Orders median forecast +8% y/y (prior month +13.4%)

Data due Thursday, Jan 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in December for the 22nd straight month albeit at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, due to supply chain issues and off last year's high base.

The median forecast from a poll of 17 economists expects export orders to rise 8% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 1% to 16.5%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, grew 13.4% year-on-year to $65.5 billion in November, faster than expected and a historic high due to sustained technology demand ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWTSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for December will be released on Thursday.

