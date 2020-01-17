Stocks

POLL-Taiwan Dec export orders seen rebounding after 13 months

Taiwan's export orders in December likely rose for the first time in 14 months, a Reuters poll showed, amid signs of a rebound in demand for electronic gadgets and fading concerns over the protracted U.S.-China trade spat.

Orders median forecast +0.1% y/y (prior month -6.6%)

Data due Monday, Jan 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to edge up 0.1% from last year, ending a losing streak since November 2018. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 4.5% to a growth of 1.7%.

Orders in November fell by a worse-than-expected 6.6%, with the government blaming weak market demand and disruption from the trade war despite signs of a pick-up in global demand for electronics.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

