US Markets
AAPL

POLL-Taiwan Dec export orders seen climbing for 10th straight month

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's export orders likely rose in December for a 10th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast 27% y/y (prior month 29.7%)

Data due Wednesday, Jan 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in December for a 10th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to rise 27% from a year-ago period. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 9.5% to as high as 36%.

Taiwan usually sees strong electronics orders in the third and fourth quarters, ahead of the year-end holiday season when vendors launch smartphone models.

Orders in November jumped 29.7% from a year earlier, and at the quickest pace in a decade, boosted by ongoing strong global demand for the island's technology products.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular