POLL-Taiwan August export orders seen up for sixth straight month

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast +8.2% y/y (prior month +12.4%)

Data due Monday, Sept. 21, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by robust global demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that have forced people to stay indoors.

The median forecast from the poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 8.2% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 1.2% to 14.6%.

Orders in July jumped 12.4% from a year earlier, their strongest pace in two-and-a-half years, boosted by strong demand for telecommuting products such as laptops as the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of people around the world to work from home.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.