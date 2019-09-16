POLL-Taiwan Aug export orders seen falling for 10th month but moderating

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast -2.3% y/y (prior month -3%)

Data due Friday, Sept 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely fell for a tenth straight month in August, but at a slightly slower pace, a Reuters poll showed, as tepid global demand for electronics and the escalating U.S-China trade war continued to hurt the island's manufacturers.

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to drop 2.3% from a year earlier. But forecasts ranged widely from a decline of 4% to slight growth of 0.7%.

Orders in July contracted less than expected, and August exports rose unexpectedly, which might signal demand for new electronic products is kicking in as the peak year-end shopping season approaches. But the improvement could be short-lived, and analysts say a sustained turnaround in electronics demand is likely still some way off.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((carol.lee@tr.com; +886-2-87295103;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.