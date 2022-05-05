POLL-Taiwan April exports seen rising for 22nd straight month

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Exports median forecast +16.05% y/y (prior month +21.3%)

Imports median forecast +20% y/y (prior month +20.3%)

Balance median forecast $4.88 bln (prior month $4.66 bln)

CPI median forecast +3.25% y/y (prior month +3.27%)

Trade due Monday, May 9, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Friday, May 6, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 22nd straight month in April but at a slower pace than in March, boosted by sustained demand for chips and hi-tech goods, a Reuters poll showed.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, so the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were expected to have risen 16.05% from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed, slower than the 21.3% jump in March.

The export forecasts ranged between rises of 9.4% and 26%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by a COVID-19 lockdown in eastern China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have risen 3.25% from a year earlier, a slightly slower rate from an increase of 3.27% in March.

The inflation data will be released on Friday and trade data will come on Monday.

