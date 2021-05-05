POLL-Taiwan April exports seen higher for 10th straight month

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Exports median forecast +26.9% (prior month +27.1%)

Imports median forecast +24% (prior month +27.0%)

Balance median forecast $3.12 bln (prior month $3.66 bln)

CPI median forecast +1.7% y/y (prior month +1.26%)

Trade due Friday, May 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Thursday, May 6, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 10th straight month in April, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by demand for electronic goods as people continued to work and study from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

It is a key supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O, which last week posted sales and profits ahead of Wall Street expectations fuelled by 5G iPhone upgrades but warned that a global chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.

The export forecasts from the poll of 11 analysts ranged widely between a rise of 20% and 32.3%, on uncertainties over the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 26.9% last month, though the median number will be off a lower base, as it was in April last year when the pandemic was biting in China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, leading to factory closures.

In March, exports rose 27.1% from a year earlier.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by robust demand for laptops and tablets to support working from home due to the pandemic.

Imports were seen growing 24% in April, after soaring 27.0% in the prior month.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 1.7% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.26% in March.

The inflation data will be released on Thursday and the trade data on Friday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.