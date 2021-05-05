Stocks
AAPL

POLL-Taiwan April exports seen higher for 10th straight month

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 10th straight month in April, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by demand for electronic goods as people continued to work and study from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Exports median forecast +26.9% (prior month +27.1%)

Imports median forecast +24% (prior month +27.0%)

Balance median forecast $3.12 bln (prior month $3.66 bln)

CPI median forecast +1.7% y/y (prior month +1.26%)

Trade due Friday, May 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Thursday, May 6, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 10th straight month in April, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by demand for electronic goods as people continued to work and study from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

It is a key supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O, which last week posted sales and profits ahead of Wall Street expectations fuelled by 5G iPhone upgrades but warned that a global chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.

The export forecasts from the poll of 11 analysts ranged widely between a rise of 20% and 32.3%, on uncertainties over the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 26.9% last month, though the median number will be off a lower base, as it was in April last year when the pandemic was biting in China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, leading to factory closures.

In March, exports rose 27.1% from a year earlier.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by robust demand for laptops and tablets to support working from home due to the pandemic.

Imports were seen growing 24% in April, after soaring 27.0% in the prior month.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 1.7% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.26% in March.

The inflation data will be released on Thursday and the trade data on Friday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular