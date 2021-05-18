POLL-Taiwan April export orders seen up for 14th month in a row

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast 32.6% y/y (prior month +33.3%)

Data due Thursday, May 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in April for the 14th month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists expects export orders to rise 32.6% from the year-ago period. Growth forecasts ranged from a growth of 25% to up to 38.8%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The region's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 33.3% from a year earlier to $53.66 billion in March.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW, TSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants like Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for April will be released on Thursday.

