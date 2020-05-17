POLL-Taiwan April export orders seen falling as pandemic hits electronics demand

Stocks

Taiwan's export orders likely fell in April, a Reuters poll showed, as the coronavirus pandemic dents global demand for the island's technology exports.

Orders median forecast -3% y/y (prior month +4.3%)

Data due Wednesday, May 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to contract 3% from the same period last year. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 10% to growth of 5.6%.

Orders in March unexpectedly grew 4.3%, their fastest pace in 17 months, helped by a boom in telecommuting amid the coronavirus outbreak and as factories begin reopening in China.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

