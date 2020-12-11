POLL-Swiss National Bank expected to freeze interest rates at next meeting

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CHLBOR%3DECI poll data

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will freeze its interest rates deep in negative territory next week, economists polled by Reuters expected, despite the threat Switzerland will be named as a currency manipulator by the United States.

All 30 economists forecast the SNB would keep its policy rate locked at minus 0.75% on Thursday, the lowest among major central banks.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan was expected to maintain his expansive stance throughout 2021, the economists said, with medians showing no change until well into 2023 at the earliest.

To steer the policy rate, all economists polled expected the SNB to maintain the negative rate it charges commercial banks on some of their overnight deposits also locked at minus 0.75%.

The negative sight deposit rate, along with the readiness to intervene in foreign currency markets have been the keystones of the SNB's policy for over five years to combat the strength of the Swiss franc.

Although the safe-haven currency has eased slightly from its gains earlier this year against the euro, the franc has risen against the dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve said its interest rates would stay near zero.

Should appreciation pressure return on the franc, a majority of the economists expected the SNB would react by ramping up its foreign currency interventions. No-one foresaw an interest rate cut.

The SNB bank spent 90 billion francs ($101.44 billion) on foreign currencies in the first half of 2020, dwarfing the levels of previous years.

Even if Switzerland ends up on the United States Treasury List of currency manipulators, most economists do not expect any change in the SNB interventions in the near future.

"We don't expect a change - namely an increase - of the benchmark/policy rate before mid-2028," said Timo Klein, an economist at IHS Markit.

($1 = 0.8872 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, polling by Mumal Rathore and Tushar Goenka in Bengalaru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

