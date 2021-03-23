POLL-Swiss expected to stick to ultra low rates despite franc weakening

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CHLBOR%3DECI poll data

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will keep its ultra expansive monetary policy - featuring the world's lowest interest rate - in place at its next update on Thursday, according to economists polled by Reuters.

All 35 economists questioned March 15-22 were unanimous in expecting the SNB to ignore the recent weakening of the Swiss franc versus the euro, and stick with its policy rate of minus 0.75%.

All the analysts also expected the central bank to keep its sight deposit interest rate at minus 0.75%, the method the SNB uses to steer the policy rate.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has used negative rates and a readiness to intervene in the foreign currency markets over the past six years to stem the rising value of the Swiss franc, seen as a safe-haven by investors.

Although the SNB welcomes the recent weakening of the franc, which on March 4 was 3% lower versus the euro from the start of the year, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said earlier this month is was too early to change policy.

Some central banks like Norway have indicated they are considering hiking rates but the earliest anyone expected a Swiss rise to come was in the second quarter of 2023.

"The SNB will be in no hurry to tighten its monetary policy stance as the economy recovers from the pandemic shock," said GianLuigi Mandruzzato, a senior economist at EFG Asset Management.

"SNB will want to be late in signaling a tightening also to prevent more upward pressure on the Swiss franc."

The franc's decline could allow the SNB to reduce its foreign currency interventions, 13 economists said, although no one thought the central bank would attempt to accelerate the trend by stepping up its purchases of dollars, euros and other currencies.

The massive size of the SNB's balance sheet, bigger than the Swiss economy at close to 1 trillion francs, is unlikely to deter further action by the bank if necessary, analysts said.

"At this stage, it is not excluded that the SNB starts to sell small amounts of foreign currency reserves. In doing so, it would help mitigating the pressures from the USA, after the U.S. Treasury labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.

"However, such sales, if indeed implemented, should not be seen as a u-turn in monetary policy and would likely remain very limited."

