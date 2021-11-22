POLL-Swedish Riksbank policy seen unchanged despite highest inflation since 2008

Policy seen on hold

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Riksbank will keep policy unchanged at its meeting this week, despite a healthy economic recovery from the pandemic and the highest inflation since 2008, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast on Monday.

Sweden has bounced back quickly from the COVID-19 crisis and the economy grew 4.7% in the third quarter, compared with last year. The government has abandoned almost all restrictions and there are no clear signs yet of a fourth coronavirus wave in Sweden.

All 11 analysts saw no change in Riksbank policy on Thursday, despite headline inflation hitting 3.1% in October, its highest since 2008 and well above the Riksbank's target of 2%. L8N2S624R

"The labour market is strengthening, but overheating remains far-off and the high inflation rate should subside over the coming year," Handelsbanken wrote in a note. "Hence, the Riksbank is only cautiously reducing monetary policy support, keeping the policy rate at zero percent until 2024."

The inflation is mainly seen driven by higher energy prices, which are expected come back down again both by the Riksbank and by analysts.

Analysts in the poll forecast no change to the repo rate through the second quarter of 2023.

Three analysts expected the Riksbank to hike the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.25% in the fourth quarter of that year.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty, and the Riksbank is deliberately taking a careful approach. It has pointed out that inflation above 2% does not have to prompt a rapid monetary policy response," Swedbank wrote in a note.

The Riksbank's current forecast is for no change in the repo rate until at least the third quarter of 2024. Asset purchases are forecast to come to an end at the turn of this year and the balance sheet to remain unchanged during 2022. L8N2QN1GR

Central banks around the world are discussing whether to withdraw start withdrawing economic stimulus to deal with surging inflation in several markets.

