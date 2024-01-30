POLL-Swedish c.bank to hold rates, may signal shift to looser policy - Reuters poll

Key rate seen on hold at 4.00%

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank will keep its key rate unchanged later this week, but is likely to indicate that a rapid fall in inflation has opened up the possibility of easier policy later this year, a poll of economists by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

All 18 analysts in the poll saw the policy rate being held at 4.00% on Feb. 1, with the median forecast showing the Riksbank will start cutting rates in the second quarter. 0#RIBA=

"We suspect that the Riksbank will begin to lower its key interest rate by June and then cut rates much faster than it currently forecasts," Andrew Kenningham, Chief European Economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

Several analysts said the Riksbank would announce it will speed up the sale of government bonds, currently running at a pace of 5 billion crowns ($477 million) per month.

The Riksbank will not update its rate path forecast and has been vague on how much visibility it will give about future policy at the upcoming meeting.

But economists are convinced cuts are on the way with the median forecast for rates to fall to 3.25% by year-end.

At its most recent meeting, in November, Sweden's central bank said rates were close to or at their peak after eight successive hikes and it did not expect them to come down again before 2025.

Since then, however, inflation has eased further with December's number close to the central bank's 2% target.

Underlying price increases - stripping out volatile energy component - are still moving too fast, but central bankers are growing increasingly confident inflation is heading firmly in the right direction.

The timing of the first cut, however, remains unclear.

Inflation is expected to pick up again in the short term due to base effects - essentially distortions to energy prices last year.

Furthermore, the Riksbank has warned that there are still risks to the inflation picture, including conflict in the Middle East, a weaker Swedish crown and companies' pricing behaviour. EURSEK=

Some economists expect a clear indication of a shift in policy not to come until the next meeting in March.

The Riksbank will hold eight policy meetings a year from now on against five previously. It will only provide detailed forecasts every other meeting.

