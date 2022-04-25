POLL-Swedish c.bank to hike rates by June as inflation forces U-turn

Benchmark rate currently at 0%

Three of 16 see first hike this week, 9 see June hike

Key rate to hit 1.00% by end 2023 - median forecast

Balance sheet to shrink this year

Policy decision due Thursday, 0730 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank is likely to start hiking interest rates by June and could even do so this week, as surging inflation forces an abrupt shift away from its ultra-easy policy stance, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

The Riksbank has held its benchmark rate at 0% since late 2019 and, under its current policy path, does not anticipate any rise until late 2024, though several of its policymaker's have questioned that outlook.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", has worsened supply chain bottlenecks already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed up fuel prices.

That has had knock-on effects across a basket of consumer goods, and David Oxley, senior economist at Capital Economics, said Sweden's rate path was now "woefully out of date".

Of 16 analysts polled, three including Oxley forecast the Riksbank would hike by 0.25% on Thursday. Two of that trio said it would hike again in June, when seven analysts predicted that the first hike would come.

The policy rate will reach 1.00% at the end of 2023, according to the poll's median forecast.

The Riksbank is also expected to allow its balance sheet to start shrinking this year, another reversal of current policy.

Central banks across the globe have been forced to change tack as price rises have proved more persistent and widespread than expected.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are among those to have started hiking rates, while the European Central Bank expected to follow suit as early as July.

But uncertainty is high. Growth is slowing and inflation eroding purchasing power. Rate hikes will push up mortgage costs and hit consumption and central banks want to avoid putting the brakes on too hard. They can do little about higher energy costs.

Analysts' forecasts for rates differed widely in the poll.

The most hawkish forecast - Oxley's - was for the benchmark rate to stand at 2.00% by the end of 2023.

Markets meanwhile see at least three Swedish rate hikes by the end of the current year. 0#RIBA=

At its most recent meeting in February, a divided Riksbank forecast no changes in rates until late 2024, but several policymakers have since called that unrealistic.

The Riksbank will publish its policy decision at 0730 GMT on April 28.

