POLL-Swedish c.bank seen holding steady amid global inflation fears

Riksbank seen completing asset purchases as planned

Repo rate unchanged through forecast horizon

Policy decision published July 1, 0730 GMT

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Riksbank is seen holding policy unchanged on Thursday and indicating no deviation from the path it has outlined for asset purchases and the repo rate, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

All 17 analysts in the poll saw Sweden's central bank holding the benchmark repo rate unchanged at the upcoming meeting and those who gave a forecast saw no movement until at least the fourth quarter of next year, when one analyst predicted a hike by a quarter percentage point.

Other analysts saw a rate hike coming either in 2023 or as late as 2024.

The Riksbank is widely expected to complete its 700 billion crown ($82.24 billion) asset purchase programme this year, easing the country through the final stages of the pandemic, before holding its portfolio unchanged next year.

One analyst, however, said that the central bank could allow its balance sheet - the main policy tool it has used during the pandemic - to shrink ahead of schedule.

On the surface, the Riksbank's caution looks unnecessary.

The economy is recovering quickly from the effects of the pandemic and growth is expected to surge this year.

The government expects the gross domestic product to expand 4.7%. Inflation has been above the 2% target for the last two months as transport bottlenecks and a shortage of input goods have pushed up prices in many countries.

And among assets boosted by the super-loose monetary policy, Swedish home prices soared just short of 20% on a yearly basis in April.

Like many other central banks, however, the Riksbank believes inflation is temporary and related to the pandemic. Tightening policy too soon would crimp recovery as well as being ineffective in curbing house price rises, it says.

But doubt is beginning to creep in.

Earlier this month the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled U.S. rates would probably rise from 2023 rather than 2024, as previously expected.

Just a day later, the central bank of Sweden's neighbour, Norway, said it expected to raise interest rates four times by mid-2022

Sweden's central bank is unlikely to signal a hawkish shift yet - especially as the country is without a government after the resignation of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier this week.

Still, pressure is mounting.

At its last meeting the Riksbank said policy needed to remain expansionary. Rate-setters said the asset purchase programme would be completed and the balance sheet maintained through next year, with the repo rate at 0% for the foreseeable future.

The Riksbank will announce its policy decision at 0730 GMT on July 1.

($1 = 8.5117 Swedish crowns)

