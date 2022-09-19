POLL-Swedish c.bank seen delivering three-quarter point hike, maybe more

Majority of analysts see three-quarter point hike to 1.50%

STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in 30 years, when it makes its policy announcement on Sept. 20, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

Inflation hit 9.0% - also a 30-year high - in August thanks to the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine on energy prices. Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves has already warned the central bank will need to take forceful action.

All but two of the 17 analysts in the poll saw a three-quarter point hike to 1.50% on Tuesday.

"The 75 basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank all but guarantees the same sized move from Sweden's Riksbank on Tuesday – and if anything it could go even more aggressively," ING said in a note.

The Riksbank has only one more rate-setting meeting this year after the Sept. 20 announcement and "more importantly inflation ... came in over a percentage-point higher in August than policymakers had projected back in June".

The two dissenters saw a full percentage point of tightening. TD Securities said either a 75 basis point or 100 basis point tightening was possible, but plumped for frontloading.

"While it is a close call, we think the latter of the two options is marginally more likely to materialize," TD Securities said.

A 1.0 percentage point hike would be the largest since Nov. 1992, also a full percentage point.

The Riksbank's record hike came in September of that year when it raised its main rate by 480% to 500% in an attempt to protect the crown's currency peg.

The move failed and the currency was then allowed to float.

In June, the Riksbank hiked by half a percentage point and said it would need to do more to rein in inflation. It forecast the benchmark rate would reach 2.0% early next year.

Rate-setters may now be forced to go further faster, even though the economy could be heading into a recession.

Analysts were evenly divided between three-quarter or half point hike in November. Another tightening - this time a quarter point - is seen coming in February.

Visibility is poor after that, with the war in Ukraine likely to drag on and forecasts for energy prices - and inflation - uncertain.

Most analysts saw rates remaining roughly flat from early next year.

