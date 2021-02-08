POLL-Swedish c.bank policy seen on hold as vaccine hopes battle mutation fears

Central bank policy seen on hold, key rate at 0%

COVID restrictions to hit in Q1 before recovery

No change in benchmark rate in years ahead

Policy decision due 0830 GMT, Feb. 10

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank is seen leaving policy unchanged this week, with the key rate set to stay on hold for years as uncertainty over economic developments is balanced by hopes of a COVID vaccine-driven recovery, an analyst poll showed on Monday.

All 23 analysts in the Reuters poll saw no change in policy when the Riksbank announces its decision on Wednesday.

The central bank has launched a raft of measures to support the economy through the pandemic, expanding its asset purchase scheme by 200 billion Swedish crowns ($23.7 billion) at its most recent meeting in November.

Since then, developments have been mixed. The second wave of the pandemic looks to have eased, but tighter social distancing measures remain in place and worries have grown about whether new virus mutations will cause an uptick in infections.

The roll-out of COVID vaccines could also be delayed and the economy is expected to contract in the first quarter.

"We have a slight tilt towards cutting the repo rate, but for that to happen the pandemic would have to subside," Mikael Grahn, economist at Danske Bank said.

"Also, we would have to see inflation expectations come down to maybe around 1.5% or see a very sharp appreciation in the crown."

Up to now, the central bank's preferred response to the pandemic has been to expand its balance sheet, but many - including rate-setter Per Jansson - don't see much more scope left there.

Jansson has said a rate cut would be the best medicine if more easing is needed. A sharp strengthening of the Swedish crown, which would probably push down inflation and inflation expectations, could be the trigger.

Core inflation was 0.5% in December, but long-term inflation expectations have been steady around 1.7% - 1.8% for months. The Riksbank targets 2% inflation.

However, a rate cut from the current 0% would not provide much of a boost to consumption as many people remain stuck at home due to the COVID restrictions.

Furthermore, rate-setters are reluctant to revisit negative territory for fear of getting stuck there. Rates were negative for almost five years between early 2015 and late 2019.

The Riksbank said in November it was prepared to use the tools at its disposal to provide support to the economy and inflation ahead.

All 12 analysts who gave a forecast up to the third quarter of 2022 saw no change in the benchmark repo rate.

($1 = 8.4434 Swedish crowns)

