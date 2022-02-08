Stocks

POLL-Sugar prices to fall, small surplus seen in 2022/23

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

Raw sugar is forecast to end this year with an annual loss of nearly 6% with the global market set to shift into a surplus in the 2022/23 season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar SBc1 is forecast to end this year with an annual loss of nearly 6% with the global market set to shift into a surplus in the 2022/23 season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

Prices were seen ending 2022 at 17.8 cents per lb, down 1.4% from Monday's close and 5.7% below levels at the end of 2021, according to the median forecast.

White sugar prices LSUc1 were seen ending 2021 at $476 per tonne, down 3.4% from Monday's close and 4.2% below levels at the end of 2021.

The poll consensus was for a global deficit of 1.25 million tonnes for the 2021/22 season, followed by a surplus of 750,000 tonnes in 2022/23.

Raw sugar prices rose by 21.9% last year and participants said this had contributed to an expected rise in global production in the 2022/23 season.

"Good prices today will incentivise bigger crops," one participant said.

Participants also cited favourable weather for sugarcane development in the Centre-South region of Brazil.

The poll had a median forecast of 560 million tonnes for 2022/23 cane production in the region, up from about 525 million in the prior season.

Sugar production was seen at 34.35 million tonnes, up from about 32 million tonnes a year earlier.

India's sugar production was seen falling slightly in 2022/23 to 30.9 million tonnes, down from 31.7 million in 2021/22, according the poll's median forecast.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular