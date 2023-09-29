POLL-Stubborn inflation pressure to keep Russian rates high, limit long-term growth

By Alexander Marrow

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Stubborn inflation pressure will force Russia's central bank into at least one more rate hike this year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, while persistent rouble weakness is among the factors limiting Russia's long-term growth prospects.

The central bank hiked its key interest rate to 13% earlier this month, following on from an emergency 350-basis-point hike in August as the rouble tumbled past the 100 threshold to the dollar.

The average forecast of 12 analysts and economists polled in late September expects the bank to hike to 14% at its next meeting on Oct. 27 and for double-digit rates to stay until 2025.

Analysts now expect year-end inflation to reach 6.8%, well above the bank's 4% target, and above the prediction in the late August poll of 6.5%.

Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank, said he expected the rouble to weaken moderately this year and predicted a 100-basis-point rate hike in October, followed by another step in December.

"Given our year-end inflation forecast of 7.5%, we believe that at the last meeting of the year on Dec. 15, the Bank of Russia will again raise the key rate by another 100 basis points to 15%," Vasilyev said.

The rouble's weakening -- it has lost almost a quarter in value this year -- is adding to already significant inflationary pressure from Russia's wide budget deficit, a strained labour market and strong consumer demand.

Weekly inflation jumped almost 0.3% this week, an acceleration predicated on strong demand, the weak rouble and manufacturers shifting costs into prices, according to Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"The consumer is tolerating it for now," Polevoy said. "A central bank rate increase to 14% in such conditions remains, I believe, the baseline scenario."

Analysts expect the rouble to trade at similar levels a year from now at around 95.00 RUB=, the same prediction as in the previous poll.

The government has named the 80-90 range as preferable and authorities have been discussing reimposing currency controls in an effort to foster some rouble strengthening.

Ultimately, high inflation and high interest rates threaten Russia's long-term growth, the poll showed. Analysts expect Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.3% this year, recovering from a 2.1% decline in 2022.

But in 2024, GDP growth is seen at just 1%, down from 1.3% in the previous poll.

(Reporting and polling by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Gareth Jones)

