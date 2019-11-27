POLL-Sri Lankan central bank seen keeping rates on hold under new gov't

Sri Lanka's central bank is likely to leave its key interest rates on hold at a policy review on Friday, a Reuters poll indicated, while it waits for the new government's economic policies after the election of a president on Nov. 16.
