POLL-Sri Lanka likely to resume rate cuts Thursday to spur growth

COLOMBO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to resume interest rate cuts on Thursday as it attempts to bolster a recovery from its worst economic crisis in decades, capitalising on low inflation to complete the first review of a $2.9 billion IMF bailout package.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 17 economists and analysts is for a 100-basis-point (bps) cut in both the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility rate, taking them to 10% and 11%, respectively.

"We are sort of pushing towards a rate cut. Any more delays might be too late since we only have one more policy rate decision this year," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital.

"Definitely over the next six months we expect rates to be cut by 200 bps points: This time 100 bps with the next 100 bps coming in the next quarter."

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has already reduced rates by 450 bps in two moves over June and July after raising them by a record 1,050 bps from March 2022 to counter the island's worst financial crisis in over seven decades.

Rates were kept unchanged in a surprise move in August, as CBSL preferred to wait and let the impact of its recent rate filter through the economy.

The economy is expected to shrink 2% this year according to the CBSL's projections, after contracting 7.8% in 2022.

The World Bank raised its economic forecasts on Tuesday but they remain far more bearish, calling for a 3.8% contraction in 2023.

But the global lender expects gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 1.7% next year, up from an earlier forecast of 1%.

Since finalising a four-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March Sri Lanka has stabilised its economy, reducing inflation from 69% to 1.3% in a year, boosting reserves and strengthening its currency by 12%.

But the IMF did not reach a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka in its first review last month, due to a potential shortfall in government revenue generation which could delay the release of the second tranche of funds to the island nation.

The policy decision will be at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday.

For individual contributions, please see table below:

Organisation

SDFR

SLFR

Acuity

10.50%

11.50%

Advocata Institute

11%

12%

CAL Group

10%

11%

HSBC

11%

12%

First Capital

10%

11%

Asha Securites

11%

12%

Capital Economics

10.50%

11.50%

Citigroup

10.50%

-

University of Colombo

10%

11%

S C Securities

10%

11%

Frontier Research

10%

11%

NDB Securities

10%

11%

Asia Securities

9%

10%

JB Securities

10%

11%

Softlogic Stockbrokers

10%

11%

Lanka Securities

11%

12%

Almas Group

11%

12%

Median

10%

11%

