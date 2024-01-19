POLL-Sri Lanka likely to keep rates steady next week

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to hold rates steady on Tuesday to keep pressure on inflation as taxes required to meet the goals of a $2.9 billion IMF loan are likely to prompt a fresh spike in the cost of living.

Thirteen economists and analysts polled by Reuters unanimously expect the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR)and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) to remain at 9% and 10% respectively.

Helped by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, the South Asian island nation is recovering from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

At the start of 2024, the island had to raise value added tax (VAT) to 18% from 15% to meet revenue targets under the four-year IMF programme.

The central bank expects the VAT increase to add 2 percentage points to the inflation rate, while analysts predict it will add up to 4 percentage points.

"CONSISTENCY AND RELIABILITY"

Sri Lanka's central bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points (bps) in an unexpected move in November and said it would hold off from further cuts for the time being, partly to contain the inflationary impact of the VAT increase.

"We are not expecting a rate cut. The central bank wants to maintain consistency and reliability," said Raynal Wickremeratne, co-head of research at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has cut rates by 650 bps since it started an easing cycle in June 2023 to help fuel an economic recovery from recession last year.

The World Bank expects Sri Lanka's economy to grow by 1.7% this year after contracting 3.8% in 2023.

"Typically, monetary policy takes about a year to show its results, so the effect of previous cuts will still be taking place. Inflation is still less than 5% and it can afford to go up to about 7%-8% or even as high as 10%," Wickremeratne said.

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate ended 2023 at 4% after hitting a high of 70% in September 2022.

The central bank's rate decision is expected at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday.

For individual contributions, please see table below:

Organisation

SDFR

SLFR

Acuity

9%

10%

Advocata Institute

9%

10%

CAL Group

9%

10%

Citigroup

10%

First Capital

9%

10%

Asha Securites

9%

10%

Standard Chartered

10%

University of Colombo

9%

10%

Frontier Research

9%

10%

Asia Securities

9%

10%

JB Securities

9%

10%

Softlogic Stockbrokers

9%

10%

NDB Securities

9%

10%

Median

9%

10%

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Neil Fullick)

