POLL-Sri Lanka likely to keep rates steady, awaiting IMF progress

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady on Friday as it awaits progress on debt restructuring seen as crucial to receiving the second tranche of a $2.9 billion IMF bailout package.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists and analysts is for the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) to remain at 10% and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) at 11%.

However, room exists for a rate cut of 50-100 basis points, according to six of the polled analysts who cited moderating inflation and declining government borrowing costs as incentives for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to do so.

The CBSL increased rates a total of 10.5 percentage points until March to contain inflation and rebuild reserves to shore up its currency, after the economy tanked last year in the country's worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

Since June, however, the CBSL has reduced rates by a total 550 basis points, including a 100 basis point cut in October, as the economy stabilised following an IMF rescue package in March.

"This rate decision is tricky. Typically the CBSL waits for policy decisions to filter through markets," said Raynal Wickremeratne, co-head of research at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

"We feel they will also wait for more direction from the IMF and progress on debt restructuring and reduce rates by about 100 basis points in early 2024."

Sri Lanka expects the IMF's executive board to approve the first review of the bailout by Dec.6 after receiving more clarity on its debt restructuring talks with key bilateral creditors. The approval would unlock $330 million in funding and signal progress for the four-year programme.

The CBSL has forecast Sri Lanka's economy will shrink 2% this year after a 7.8% contraction in 2022. The World Bank, however, predicts a 3.8% contraction in 2023.

"Growth in the third quarter will be positive but it will have to be about 3% in the third and fourth quarters to reach the CBSL target, which is unlikely," said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at equity research firm CAL Group.

The policy decision will be at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday.

For individual contributions, please see table below:

Organisation

SDFR

SLFR

Acuity

9.50%

10.50%

Advocata Institute

10%

11%

CAL Group

10%

11%

HSBC

10%

11%

First Capital

10%

11%

Asha Securites

10%

11%

Capital Economics

9.50%

10.50%

Standard Chartered

-

10%

University of Colombo

9%

10%

S C Securities

10%

11%

Frontier Research

9%

10%

Asia Securities

9%

10%

JB Securities

10%

11%

Softlogic Stockbrokers

10%

11%

Almas Group

10%

11%

Median

10%

11%

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

