POLL-Sri Lanka central bank to keep rates unchanged on Tuesday

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, March 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to hold rates steady on Tuesday as it seeks to control inflation and make progress on debt restructuring required to lock in the third tranche of a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Eleven out of sixteen economists and analysts polled by Reuters expect the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR)and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) to remain at 9% and 10% respectively.

Five analysts predict a rate cut of between 25 to 100 basis points, marking a resumption an easing cycle that has seen the Central Bank of Sri Lanka reduce rates by 650 bps since last June, partially reversing the 1050 bps increases since April 2022.

The central bank held rates in January.

Sri Lanka's inflation has risen this year, reaching 5.9% in February due to a 3% sales tax increase implemented to reach revenue targets under the IMF program. The central bank has set a 5% target for inflation.

A stronger rupee, pressure to contain inflation, and plans to set a single policy rate were additional reasons given by analysts for rates to remain steady.

"We see breathing space for about a 100-200 bps rate reduction.... but many see that as happening towards the second half," said Dishan Leo, financial analyst for John Keells Stock Brokers.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the second review of a four-year bailout programme on Thursday.

The review, once approved by the IMF's board, will release $337 million in funding for the island nation.

But Sri Lanka still needs to obtain an Agreement in Principle from its private bondholders and ink agreements with its bilateral creditors including Japan, China and India to receive the third tranche.

"Substantial progress on debt restructuring would be the biggest confidence boost to reducing rates," said Raynal Wickremeratne, co-head of research at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its overseas debt in May 2022 after a severe shortage of foreign exchange reserves triggered the worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka and a global group of investors in its foreign currency bonds are set to start talks on restructuring $12 billion of debt next week. Local officials are hopeful of a deal by June.

For individual contributions, please see table below:

Organisation SDFR in % SLFR in % Acuity 8.75 9.75 Advocata Institute 9 10 CAL Group 8.5 9.5 Citigroup 9 10 First Capital 9 10 Asha Securites 9 10 Standard Chartered 10 University of Colombo 8 9 Frontier Research 9 10 Asia Securities 8.5 9.5 JB Securities 8.5 9.5 Softlogic Stockbrokers 9 10 NDB Securities 9 10 ACAP Stock Brokers 9 10 John Keells Stock Brokers 9 10 Bartleet Religare Securities 9 10 Median 9 10 (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; editing by Christina Fincher) ((Uditha.Jayasinghe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.