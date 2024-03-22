POLL-South Africa's Reserve Bank to hold repo rate at 8.25% on March 27

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank will keep its repo rate steady at 8.25% on March 27, all 23 economists unanimously forecast in a Reuters poll, and wait until the third quarter to start cutting.

A slight majority predicted no change in May versus a 25 basis point cut, the March 14-20 poll also found. Last month's survey predicted the same after economists shifted from a May cut to Q3 in January.

Seven of 17 respondents expected a 50 basis point (bps) reduction by the end of third quarter meetings in July and September, while five predicted a 75 bps cut. Four suggested a 25 bps trim and one expected no change.

The South African Reserve Bank kept its key lending rate steady in January as expected, saying it did not yet see a clear disinflation trend that would justify cutting. The repo rate has been unchanged since May.

"Weakness in the rand exchange rate and a delay in the international interest rate cycle could be possible factors to result in a cut later than expected," wrote independent economist Elize Kruger.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday recent high inflation readings had not changed the underlying "story" of slowly easing price pressures in the U.S. as the central bank stayed on track for three interest rate cuts this year and affirmed solid economic growth would continue.

South Africa's repo rate is expected to fall to 7.50% in November, loosely translating to three consecutive cuts in meetings from July to year end.

The bank aims to keep inflation within its 3%-6% target. It is expected to slow and average 5.1% this year and 4.6% in 2025, a 0.1 percentage point nudge up from last month's forecast for this year.

South Africa's consumer inflation ticked up to 5.6% in February, moving closer to the central bank's upper target, which economists say could mean a longer wait for rate cuts.

Jeffrey Schultz, economist at BNP Paribas said the timing of the first SARB cut was less important than where the policy rate ended up.

Eight of 11 economists that responded to an additional question said the bigger risk on the timing of the first SARB interest rate cut was that it came later rather than sooner.

"For now, the SARB's concerns over still very relevant upside risks to inflation and its caution over a 'highly uncertain' exogenous environment suggest that it could be a while before it is comfortable that its inflation target will be sustainably achieved," Schultz added.

The South African economy is expected to grow 1.1% this year and 1.5% next, the poll said.

Reuters poll: South African monetary policy and inflation outlook https://tmsnrt.rs/3IMuTnp

(Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Alison Williams)

((vuyani.ndaba@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 775 3157;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.