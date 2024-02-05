POLL-Small majority expects Czech central bank to opt against heftier rate cut

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI poll data

Rate decision due Feb 8 at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT)

Governor to comment on decision at 3:45 p.m.

Bank to present updated macroeconomic outlook

Analysts largely split whether bank will step up rate cuts

Slight majority expect 25 bps cut, others see 50 bps

Median forecast sees key rate at 4.00% by end-2024

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) may opt for caution when it meets on monetary policy on Thursday and decides whether to follow its start to an easing cycle with a 25 basis-point cut or larger reduction, a Reuters poll showed.

Eight of 15 analysts forecast the central bank to cut its key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 6.50%, while the other seven expect the bank to deliver a 50 basis-point decrease.

The Czech bank cut rates by 25 basis points in December, its first move lower in over three years as it joined central European peers in Hungary and Poland in easing policy.

"While the macroeconomic data suggest that the economy is stagnating and inflation will be dropping soon within the CNB's tolerance band, we believe that the (bank board) will prefer to keep its risk-management approach to rates-setting," Morgan Stanley said in a preview.

The Czech central bank had been cautious before its cut in December but is flagging rates to continue to come down in 2024, although debate remains over the pace.

The median forecast in the poll saw the two-week repo rate at 4.00% by the end of 2024, unchanged from the last poll in December and roughly in line with market pricing.

Markets, though, are betting the central bank will take a bigger step on Thursday.

Central bankers have been watching wage developments and how strongly companies re-price goods and services in the new year. But some policymakers see a path for more aggressive policy easing and expect inflation will not surprise on the upside at the beginning of 2024.

Central bank Deputy Governor Jan Frait told Reuters last week he was prepared to back at least a 50 basis-point cut, saying policymaking could be "bolder" at the start and then shift to fine-tuning.

Central banker Tomas Holub, who like Frait had supported loosening policy last November, said in a Bloomberg interview that a bigger cut was possible.

Others, like Deputy Governor Eva Zamrazilova, have put the pace of rate cuts ahead dependent on inflation developments.

The International Monetary Fund, in a regular country review, said last week the bank should take a cautious approach to easing to ensure inflation returns to target.

Inflation slowed to a headline rate of 6.9% year-on-year in December, after sitting above 15% a year earlier. The central bank expects it to ease to 3% in January, for which data will be published on Feb. 15.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

