News & Insights

Poll shows New Zealand populist party could be kingmaker as Labour slides

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID ROWLAND

September 25, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Support fell further for New Zealand's incumbent Labour party in an opinion poll released on Monday, with the populist New Zealand First party emerging as a potential kingmaker in next month's general election.

In the Oct. 14 vote, the centre-right National led by Christopher Luxon is expected to emerge as the largest party in a coalition government.

National leads Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' Labour 31.9% to 26.5%, the Newshub-Reid Research poll showed, though no single party will have enough support to form a government alone.

New Zealand elects lawmakers using a mixed-member proportional (MMP) system that has made coalitions the norm since it was introduced in 1996.

Lawmakers are elected either in one of 72 constituencies, or from a centralised list based on overall vote share.

The biggest winner from Monday's poll was Winston Peters and his populist New Zealand First party, which crossed the 5% threshold required to elect lawmakers from the centralised list.

New Zealand First's six projected seats in the 120-member parliament would make the party the kingmaker in a coalition led by National and potential partners ACT New Zealand, another right-wing party.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.