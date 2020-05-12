Poll shows more Brazilians turning against Bolsonaro – CNT/MDA

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped amid criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with those who see his government as bad or terrible jumping to 43.4% from 31.0% in January, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The CNT/MDA survey found that 32.0% of those polled now see the government as great or good, down from 34.5% in the previous poll. Bolsonaro's personal approval rating fell to 39.2% from 47.8% in January, the poll showed, as disapproval rose to 55.4% from 47.0% previously.

