Stocks

Poll shows gap between Le Pen, Macron as abstention is seen at historic low

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

France's far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country's presidential elections, a poll showed on Tuesday as forecast voter turnout is seen further declining.

Corrects headline to show turnout, not abstention, is seen at historic low

April 12 (Reuters) - France's far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country's presidential election, a poll showed on Tuesday as forecast voter turnout is seen declining further.

The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one point, though Macron would still win the run-off with 54% of the vote.

The poll's turnout estimate further declined by 1% to 70%, down from 74.56% in 2017, which was already the lowest since 1969.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular