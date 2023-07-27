POLL-Short bets on Asian EM currencies ease; bears on baht ease to over 2-mth low

July 27 (Reuters) - Bearish positions on most Asian emerging currencies eased, with bets on the Thai baht dropping to their lowest in more than two months, as fundamentals improved overall, tourism recovered and the U.S. dollar weakened, a Reuters poll showed.

Investors turned bullish on the Singaporean dollar SGD=, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN as rising hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle helped sentiment, a fortnightly poll of 10 analysts and fund managers showed.

Most of the poll responses were from before the Fed's decision on Wednesday to hike interest rates by a quarter-point to 5.25%-5.50%.

Short bets on the Thai baht THB=TH were at their lowest since mid-May, helped by improving economic fundamentals, including on tourism. However, analysts expect a long, drawn-out economic uncertainty could hamper the currency's growth.

The baht tumbled around 2.5% from January to June, placing it among the worst-performing Asian emerging currencies, but a sharp rebound over the past three weeks has pushed it to a gain of 1.4% for the year.

"We continue to see interest from foreign players who recently changed their view regarding THB from 'bearish or underweight' to 'neutral' and now, to somewhat 'bullish or overweight'," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

Panichpibool expects the baht to rise further -- to 32.35 per dollar by the end of the year from 34.11 currently -- on improving fundamentals, foreign inflows and a softer greenback.

Meanwhile, bearish positions on the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= also eased, with short bets on the peso at their lowest since early April and those on the yuan at a near three-month low.

Analysts at HSBC expect the yuan to appreciate when a soft dollar backdrop re-emerges and Beijing introduces non-monetary measures to stimulate growth, since "underlying capital flow" is still "unsupportive" for the currency to rise organically.

"The most important thing now to monitor is whether there will be non-monetary stimulus, how quickly it is delivered, if it meets the market's expectations in terms of magnitude and breadth, and the expected impact on growth," HSBC analysts wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, investors turned bullish on the Singaporean dollar for the first time since early May.

HSBC analysts said a "stable or slightly strong" SGD nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) means "USD/SGD will track any dollar index move".

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, the South Korean won, the Singapore dollar, the Indonesian rupiah, the Taiwan dollar, the Indian rupee, the Philippine peso, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

27-Jul-23

0.77

0.19

-0.22

-0.14

1.17

-0.06

1.15

0.14

0.15

13-Jul-23

1.33

0.12

0.62

0.52

1.13

0.1

1.77

0.26

0.73

29-Jun-23

1.74

0.29

0.5

0.3

0.72

-0.14

1.85

0.29

1.03

15-Jun-23

1.59

-0.03

0.17

-0.33

0.68

-0.24

1.64

0.74

0.25

01-Jun-23

1.88

0.68

0.73

0.23

0.7

0.48

1.77

1.08

0.45

18-May-23

1.27

0.88

0.19

-0.27

1

0.11

1.1

1.12

-0.5

04-May-23

0.56

1.01

-0.04

-1.05

0.65

-0.14

0.69

0.86

-0.43

20-Apr-23

-0.14

0.36

-0.13

-0.47

0.3

0.3

0.54

0.95

-0.12

06-Apr-23

0.04

0.56

-0.39

-0.26

-0.03

0.3

0.29

0.08

-0.06

23-Mar-23

0.17

0.87

0.16

0.74

0.63

0.58

0.74

0.36

0.37

Poll: Asia's emerging market currencies http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/ASIA-FX/0100214E2S7/index.html

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.