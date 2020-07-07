POLL-Serbia's central bank expected to keep main rate on hold

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=RSCBIR%3DECI poll data

BELGRADE, July 7 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.25% this week amid a renewed spike in coronavirus infections and in the absence of a new government, a Reuters poll found.

All 11 analysts and traders polled this week and last said the bank would hold the rate steady when its executive board meets on Thursday.

The bank cut the rate last month, saying additional policy support was needed to ease the negative effects of the coronavirus crisis and to boost growth.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund said Serbia's economy will shrink 3% this year before rebounding to 6% growth in 2021. It also praised the government's 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) recovery plan.

Sasa Djogovic, an economist with Belgrade's Institute for Market Research, said while low inflation and the stable dinar left room for a rate cut, the bank would keep borrowing costs unchanged due to "non-financial risks", such as that posed by coronavirus.

"A rate cut would also ... deter (portfolio) investors."

The absence of a new government, after a landslide victory of the ruling Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic in June 21 elections, could also play a role, Djogovic said.

Inflation in the Balkan country stood at 0.7% in May, up from 0.6% in April, well below the bank's target of 3% plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. The Statistics Office will announce June inflation data on July 13.

As the rate of coronavirus infections increased, authorities in Serbia declared an emergency situation in a number of municipalities and the capital Belgrade.

Serbia has so far reported 16,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 317 deaths.

($1 = 0.8878 euros)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jan Harvey)

