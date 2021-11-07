Poll sees Zemmour making it to second round of French presidential vote

Contributor
GV De Clercq Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

A new poll sees French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour making it to the second round of the presidential election in April along with President Emmanuel Macron, confirming earlier polls that saw Zemmour overtaking far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A new poll sees French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour making it to the second round of the presidential election in April along with President Emmanuel Macron, confirming earlier polls that saw Zemmour overtaking far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

An Ifop poll for newspaper Le Figaro and TV station LCI, published by BFM television, showed Macron would win 25% of the first-round votes, followed by Zemmour with 17%, Le Pen with 16% and conservative Xavier Bertrand with 13% if Bertrand wins the primary to be the presidential candidate for the Le Republicains party.

Zemmour and Macron have not yet said whether they will run.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((geert.declercq@tr.com; +33 1 4949 5343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More