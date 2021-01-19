POLL-Second wave of pandemic to slow Nordic economic recovery in 2021

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=SEGDPSAP Sweden poll data

STOCKHOLM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A second wave of coronavirus infections and tougher measures to limit the spread of the pandemic will slow the economic recovery in Sweden and Norway this year, a Reuters poll of economists suggested.

The Nordic region has so far dodged the worst economic fall-out from the pandemic, despite big differences in COVID-19 strategies. Growth has bounced back from a second-quarter 2020 nadir.

But a spike in COVID cases in recent weeks has led to a fresh round of measures which will dampen activity again, at least until the effects of vaccination programmes are felt.

"We expect the Nordic region to see a subdued start to 2021 due to the effects of the latest wave of the pandemic," DNB Markets economist Kyrre Aamdal said.

"There will be a gradual improvement as restrictions are lifted, with significantly stronger growth in the second half of 2021."

Sweden's gross domestic product is expected to grow 3.0% this year, below the 3.5% economists forecast in October, the poll showed.

"Nevertheless, Sweden should recover much of its COVID-19 losses before most of the rest of Europe," said Melanie Debono, European Economist at Capital Economics.

"Our current forecasts see the economy back to its pre-COVID-19 level by the middle of this year, almost a year earlier than the euro zone."

Norway's GDP is seen expanding 3.5% this year, a tenth of a percentage point less than the previous forecast.

When COVID measures in Denmark are eased - possibly around Easter - Danes may go on a splurge, using savings that have risen to record-highs during the pandemic.

"We are in for a significant upturn, when the restrictions are lifted," Danske Bank's chief economist Las Olsen said.

Danish growth is seen at 3.5% in 2021, in line with the previous forecast.

All three economies are expected to have outperformed much of the rest of Europe in 2020.

Sweden's economy is seen having contracted 3.4% in 2020 against the forecast in October of a 4.0% dip.

GDP is expected to have shrunk 3.7% in Norway, a tenth of a percentage point worse than seen in October, and 4.0% in Denmark.

Germany's economy shrank 5.0% in 2020, with France and Italy, the euro zone's second and third biggest economies, each expected to have shrunk by around 9%.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm, Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen; Polling by Hari Kishan and Indradip Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

