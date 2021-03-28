POLL-S.Korea's March exports to post fastest growth in 29 months

By Joori Roh and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely grew at their sharpest pace in 29 months in March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, with semiconductors and car sales leading the expansion as global demand improved.

Outbound shipments this month were seen expanding 16.2% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 15 economists showed, accelerating from February's 9.5% increase and extending the growth to a fifth straight month.

"Exports are seen continuing double-digit growth due to favourable base effects, increased demand from China and other major economies, and rising prices of value-added items," Kiwoom Securities economist Kim Yu-mi said.

Exports slid 1.8% year-on-year in March 2020 despite surging chip demand, as the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures ravaged supply chains.

Meanwhile, preliminary data showed exports during March 1-20 jumped 12.5%, with semiconductors and cars sales soaring 13.6% and 13.0%, respectively.

Going forward, most economists see exports expanding further.

"Exports, which have continued growth thanks to China's economic expansion and global economic recovery, are expected to grow further during the second quarter supported by the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from the United States," said Oh Jae-young, an economist at KB Securities.

Imports are expected to rise 17.5%, making it the sharpest growth since Oct. 2018, on higher oil and commodity prices.

Full month trade data will be released on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

Meanwhile, 12 economists predicted February industrial output would have shrank by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% month-on-month, after declining 1.6% in January.

Economists also estimated consumer prices this month would rise a median 1.4% year-on-year, accelerating from February's 1.1% rise.

The Bank of Korea sees this year's growth exceeding earlier projections of 3%, while the International Monetary Fund upgraded 2021 its growth forecast to 3.6% last week.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.