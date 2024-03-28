POLL-S.Korea's March exports set to rise on chip-led demand

By Jihoon Lee

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports are expected to have risen in March for a sixth straight month, as strong demand for semiconductors continued to lead growth, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Exports out of Asia's fourth-largest economy are forecast to have increased 5.2% in March from a year earlier, a median estimate of 10 economists showed in the survey.

That would come after a 4.8% rise in February, which was the slowest in the current sequence of annual gains that started in October, and was distorted by an unfavourable comparison base from the timing difference in the Lunar New Year holidays.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to report monthly trade figures each month, providing an early glimpse into the state of global demand.

"A semiconductor-led exports growth is continuing, while a robust trend is also seen in exports of ships and home appliances," said Chun Kyu-yeon, economist, Hana Securities.

"It is likely U.S.-bound exports will continue to be strong, with China shipments also improving," Chun said.

In the first 20 days of this month, exports rose 11.2%, as chip exports jumped 46.5%, which have been rising since November.

"Global manufacturing activity is recovering, albeit at a moderate pace, so the recovery in domestic exports will continue, with semiconductors leading," said Park Sang-hyun, economist, HI Investment Securities.

The poll also forecast imports down 8.1% in March from a year earlier, after dropping 13.1% in February. That would mark the 13th consecutive month of declining imports.

South Korea is scheduled to report trade figures for March on Monday, April 1, at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT).

Reporting by Jihoon Lee

