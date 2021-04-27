Stocks

POLL-S.Korea's April export growth seen clocking fastest pace in over a decade

Joori Roh Reuters
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports are expected to expand at their fastest pace in more than a decade in April, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, boosted by a low base in 2020 and as global demand for the country's major products continued to improve.

Overseas sales this month likely surged 44.0% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 14 economists showed. That would be the sharpest increase since January 2011 and extends growth to a sixth straight month. Exports grew 16.5% in March.

"April's growth will be exceptionally high given the favourable base effect, while year-on-year growth should peak in May," said Lee Seung-hoon, chief economist at Meritz Securities.

The COVID-19 shock began to negatively affect global trade conditions in April 2020.

"Even if the base effect disappears during the second half, the growth rate will continue to stay at a double-digit rate by the end of the year given the boost in the manufacturing industry," he added.

Exports plunged 25.6% in April 2020 at their sharpest annual pace since the global financial crisis.

This year, a sales boost in semiconductors, cars and petroleum products are seen leading the expansion after preliminary data showed exports in the first 20 days of April jumped 45.4% from a year earlier.

Wednesday's poll also showed imports are expected to jump 31.2%, their strongest rate since Jan. 2011, on higher oil and commodity prices.

Full month trade data will be released on Saturday at 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

Meanwhile, 13 economists predicted March industrial output would edge up by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% month-on-month, after rising 4.3% in February.

Economists also estimated consumer prices this month would rise a median 2.2% from a year earlier, the fastest since August 2017 and accelerating from February's 1.5% rise.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

