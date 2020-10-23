Stocks

POLL-S.Korean economy seen returning to growth in Q3 but virus worries remain

Contributors
Joori Roh Reuters
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

South Korean economy likely returned to growth in the third quarter, after plunging into a recession in the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, due to a lower base, virus-related fiscal stimulus and a gradual recovery in exports.

By Joori Roh and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korean economy likely returned to growth in the third quarter, after plunging into a recession in the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, due to a lower base, virus-related fiscal stimulus and a gradual recovery in exports.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is estimated to have expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in sequential terms during the July-September period, according to a median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters.

It would be the fastest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2010. The previous quarter had seen a 3.2% fall - the sharpest contraction since 1998.

The expectations come on the heels of the government rolling out around 310 trillion won ($273.57 billion) worth of stimulus, including four supplementary budgets, and ample monetary easing.

"The government spending led the third-quarter growth, with a rebound in exports and improved consumption on stabilising COVID-19 situation likely contributing to the growth," said Park Sang-hyun, Hi Investment & Securities' chief economist.

Government data showed the country's exports rose for the first time in seven months in September.

But, many economists expect the rebound to be temporary.

"The fourth-quarter GDP is most likely to slow down due to resurgence in coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States, with U.S. election uncertainties persisting," said Eugene Investment & Securities' chief economist Lee Sang-jae.

Rising infections at home is another risk, with South Korea on Friday reporting its highest jump in daily cases since mid-September.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP likely shrank 1.9% in the September quarter, slower than a 2.7% contraction in the June quarter.

Last week, the Bank of Korea governor said the economy currently was on track to meet the bank's forecast for a 1.3% contraction this year, which would be the biggest since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

($1 = 1,133.1600 won)

(Editing by Uttaresh.V)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular